The World Motorsport Council meeting today in Paris has taken important decisions regarding the sporting regulations that will be introduced in 2022 and which will determine the use of fundamental components such as engines, electrical packages that make up the hybrid, but also the ” incentive for the safety of the crews and personnel who will eventually be called upon to intervene on the hybrid cars during the special stages.

Starting from the first point, that is the number of motors and electrical packages consisting of a 100 kW motor, battery pack and inverter. Each crew, starting from the Rallye Monte-Carlo, will be able to use just 2 engines for the entire season which, we remind you, will consist of 13 overall appointments.

In 2022, hybrid propulsion will be introduced, with the electric components that will be placed on the rear axle of the Rally1 cars. Each crew will have 9 hybrid packages, excluding those dedicated to testing. In each race weekend, each driver will have a hybrid package and only one that can be used as a backup in case of failure of the first.

This provision will probably make the start of the season even more uncertain, because it will be completely new cars, equipped for the first time with a hybrid that derives from the one used years ago in the WEC, but which in the last few months has nevertheless created headaches to teams.

Safer clothing for crews

These measures were taken to try to reduce running costs for the teams, as well as increasing the minimum weight of Rally1 cars by 10 kilograms. Then, however, other important measures were adopted for the safety of the crews and personnel who will be able to intervene on the hybrid Rally1 cars.

As part of the high voltage safety procedures for Rally1 cars, every driver and co-driver will be required to wear class-0 HV gloves to ensure a higher level of protection. Rally1 cars will be marked “HY” with white letters on a red background in the front door panels which will replace the vehicle number to make them more easily identifiable by the marshals and spectators.

Important clarifications have also been made regarding the procedure for charging the Rally1 cars and when only the electric motor will be used, i.e. driving without emissions. Furthermore, changes have been approved and added to Appendix 14 of the sporting regulations regarding the safety procedure to be followed in the event of a stop or thermal problems of the batteries.

More severe penalties for those who do not fasten a helmet

The last measure adopted by the World Council is that concerning the revision of article 53.1. This was done to create a strong incentive for pilots and navigators who forgot to fasten their helmets or were fastened the wrong way. These should lead those who made the mistake to stop in practice to fix the protective helmet. Otherwise they will face penalties.

As regards the refueling procedure, the crew must stay out of the cockpit during this fundamental phase. Then, finally, to reduce the cases of drivers who register as navigators to get points in the championship, the person nominated as a driver on the registration form will necessarily have to drive in the special stages, except in cases of force majeure. Otherwise he will not be able to get points.