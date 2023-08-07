The Rally of Finland ended only a few hours ago, but Hyundai Motorsport has given important information in view of the next round, the Acropolis Rally which will be held on the gravel roads of Greece.

The Greek event, which will be held from 7 to 10 September, could be another favorable stage for Hyundai and, above all, for Thierry Neuville, author of a double podium between Rally Estonia and that of Finland who, together with the retirement of Kalle Rovanpera in the home event, it put him back in contention for the iris.

Also for this reason Hyundai has decided to focus on a fast and reliable driver line up for the Acropolis, made up of the three best possible crews for one of the crucial commitments of the 2023 WRC season.

On the first Hyundai i20 N Rally1, number 11, there will be Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe. The Belgian crew was the author of a double important result between Estonia and Finland which relaunched them in the World Cup. Last year at the Acropolis they took home their first dirt road success since they’ve been racing together. This year they will be chasing an encore, having an interesting starting position compared to Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans.

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

On the second i20 N Rally1, marked with the number 4, will be Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm. The two Finns will want to redeem themselves after the accident that put them out of contention in the fight for the podium and for victory in their home event just ended. Their adaptation to the Korean car has been fast and to a very good standard, they will also have a perfect starting position to try and help Neuville during the rally should it be needed.

Dani Sordo and Candido Carrera are Hyundai’s newcomer to the Acropolis. The Spanish crew will race on the third i20 N Rally1, recognizable by the number 6 on the sides, thus returning to the title after several weeks. The last event they took part in with the Alzenau team was the Safari Rally, which took place in the second part of June.

Both in Estonia and in Finland the third i20 was entrusted to Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula, a crew chosen to replace the one formed by the late Craig Breen and James Fulton. It is possible that Suninen and Markkula could be used in one more event between now and the end of the season, but Sordo should be the one to ride most of the remaining events in 2023.