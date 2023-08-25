The WRC is preparing to carry out the Acropolis Rally, the next round of the World >Rally scheduled from 7 to 10 September, but this morning Hyundai Motorsport announced the three crews it will field in the next round, the Rally of Chile.

In what will be the third to last round of the season, as well as the last on American soil before the grand finale between Europe and Asia (Japan), the Alzenau team will continue to field the two starting crews, but the surprise is linked to the names of the third crew.

Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe will be in their places, in the number 11 Hyundai i20 N Rally1. They are the only candidates for the world title for Hyundai. Therefore, for this reason – in addition to the type of contract signed – they cannot be missing.

Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm will continue to hunt for their first win since racing for the Korean manufacturer and their second since starring in the WRC. The two Finns have proven to adapt very quickly to the i20 N Rally1 and will be competing in the number 4.

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The real surprise is the presence of Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula on the third i20 N Rally1, which will be recognizable through the number 3 on the sides and roof. For them, Rally Chile will be the third round of the season in the official team and at the wheel of a Rally1 after making their debut on Rally Estonia and also racing in the following rally, the one in Finland.

In Estonia and Finland, Suninen first finished in the Top 5, then improved by one place in Finland, finishing the event at the foot of the podium. He will not be at the start of the Acropolis Rally, because Dani Sordo and Candido Carrera will be on the third i20 N Rally1, but they will then become owners again in Chile.

It is probable that Sordo will also be the starter in the Central European Rally, which will take place in October in three countries of the Old Continent, but Suninen could then find space in the Japan Rally, the last round of the season.

“The adaptation to Hyundai is going well. I’ve started to feel that I can run at a fairly high pace, but I’m still missing something,” Suninen said after Rally Finland.

“We just have to work on it and I think the speed will come. I think whoever got into this car at this point in the season would have held onto a fifth and fourth place. I think they are quite good results.”