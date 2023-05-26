Hyundai Motorsport, the research continues. The Alzenau team is preparing the Rally Italia Sardegna, the next round and halfway point of the 2023 WRC, but is also focused on the present and the future.

While Thierry Neuville, Esapekka Lappi and Dani Sordo are working to carry out the pre-event tests to be held from 2 to 4 June in northern Sardinia, the top management is working to find the right name for the driver who will be called to replace the late Craig Breen.

A few weeks ago Cyril Abiteboul, team principal of Hyundai, had made it known that the intention would be to find a crew not only for the present, but also for the future. In short, a short-medium term investment and not a simple replacement for the physical and moral void left by the disappearance of Breen, who died last April 13 due to fatal injuries sustained in an accident near Lobor, while he was intent on preparing the Croatian Rally together with the team.

Over the last few weeks, the first name that came out was that of Emil Lindholm. Motorsport.com, thanks to its sources, learned of Hyundai’s interest in the reigning WRC2 world champion, who is also engaged in the category this year together with the TokSport team with the intention of defending the iris conquered in 2022.

Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 N Rally2 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

However, Finnish is not the only one on the list. Hyundai is engaged in some tests in Finland with Teemu Suninen. The former M-Sport driver has been in the Hyundai orbit for some time and is currently racing in WRC2 at the wheel of the i20 N Rally2. These days, however, he is helping the team develop the Rally1 on the gravel roads of Finland and Cyril Abiteboul has admitted that he too is in the game to become an official driver and enter the rotation together with Dani Sordo to share the third i20 in the WRC.

“We can confirm that Teemu Suninen is testing the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 in Finland,” said Abiteboul. “He’s doing this because of his knowledge of the Finnish background, the type of testing. It’s also natural to give him time at the wheel of the i20 N Rally1, as it’s part of our development program for the car. Teemu is part of our group of drivers that we can call because of his program in WRC2 and it is not the first time he has tested the car”.

Suninen is not making his debut on the i20 Rally1. He has tested it before to help the team develop it and is now one of the favorites on the shortlist for the third seat of the team racing in the WRC premier class.

“He has already tested the i20 Rally1 in other development tests. We know there have been rumors about the crew possibly entering the rotation for the third car until the end of the season. Clearly Teemu is one of the drivers we are potentially evaluating for add him to our line up, but we are not in a position to confirm anything at this time,” concluded Abiteboul.