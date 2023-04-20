The accident

On April 13, during a test session in preparation for the Rally of Croatia, the WRC world experienced a real misfortune due to the accident that occurred in Lobor, which resulted in the death of the 33-year-old Craig Breen. The pilot of Hyundai, as explained in a recent statement released by the South Korean team on the dynamics of the accident, he lost control of his i20 by violently impacting a light pole. While his co-driver suffered no consequences, Breen sadly died instantly.

Hyundai will not be missing in Croatia

In the days following the tragedy, Hyundai’s participation in the Rally of Croatia, scheduled for this weekend and valid for the fourth round of the season, was strongly questioned. However, after obtaining approval from the family, the team decided to take part in the stage in the Balkans, however in a moving initiative in memory of its driver. As the Team Principal had previously announced Cyril AbiteboulHyundai will field its two cars with a special livery dedicated to Breen.

The livery

The initiatives

Having been born in Ireland in 1990, in the small town of Slieverue, Hyundai has in fact decided to adopt a livery that recalls the colors of the Irish flag. A choice that reflects Breen’s patriotic soul, who had repeatedly manifested his Irish pride during his career. In addition to the writing ‘In memory of Craig Breen’there will also be other initiatives: among these the withdrawal of his number 42 and with all the teams that they will apply to their cars stickers with the name of the unfortunate pilot. In addition, it will be observed a minute of silence before the start of the first stage and on the podium. At the time Breen should have left, a tribute video will be shown.