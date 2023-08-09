Hyundai Motorsport continues to chase Toyota Racing in all the World Championships up for grabs from the 2023 WRC: the Drivers’ and the Constructors’, but not only. While it has clearly improved on the 2022 Rallye Monte-Carlo, the i20 N Rally1 still has some gaps to close to the ever-competitive GR Yaris Rally1.

The data that best represents the gap we are talking about is the number of victories obtained by the two cars. The Japanese one is already at 7 (the result of successes obtained by Sébastien Ogier, Kalle Rovanpera and Elfyn Evans) while the Korean one is stopped at 1, the Rally Italia Sardegna finished in the hands of Thierry Neuville in early June.

At Rally Estonia Hyundai calculated that it had lost 0.17 per kilometer compared to the Toyotas. The gap was also very similar in Finland, a rally held last weekend in which Thierry Neuville took a good second place behind Elfyn Evans.

The team directed by Cyril Abiteboul had already declared in late spring that the i20 N Rally1 would have updates available, but not in the summer window. The late arrival of François-Xavier Demaison from Williams – now the new technical director – was one of the reasons, but the study, design and implementation of the same also needs time.

The next homologation window is scheduled for October, and Hyundai has targeted that month, in which, among other things, the third to last and penultimate rounds of the World Championship will be held.

“The results achieved in Estonia and Finland are a reflection of our current package,” Abiteboul told Motorsport.com. “We simply have to be happy with the pace we’ve kept compared to ours last year. But we need to make more for the future.”

Cyril Abiteboul, Hyundai World Rally Team principal Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“The figures don’t lie, they are facts. We were 0.17 per kilometer behind [rispetto a Toyota] and this is the step that we must find in the car through a mix of optimization of what we have, but also with developments. But these take some time.”

“We know we are overweight and we lack a bit of rear stability, which is also downforce, and probably the top speed advantage we had in the past.”

“I’m sure all the concepts and ideas we have in the factory can give us more than the 0.17s we need. It’s about finding a way to implement them in the car and hopefully we can do it before 2027.”

“Of course we will use the October window. We have clear plans on how we want to use these wildcards, but frankly it is very limited given the work ahead of us to make the car more reliable. Let us not forget the problems we had in Kenya, which I’m not entirely out of reach.”

“We know we need to make the car lighter and faster, so those are the three things we need to do and three wildcards are very limiting.”

“It is a huge frustration, because we have a factory, a design office, a production and all the resources, but we are not able to do what our departments want because of the regulation. That’s the way it is,” he concluded. Abiteboul.

Hyundai is 67 points behind Toyota Racing in the Constructors’ World Championship and there are still 4 rallies to go to the end of the season. Bridging the gap is almost impossible, while the situation in the Drivers’ Championship is different. Thanks to the second place obtained in Finland and the simultaneous withdrawal of Kalle Rovanpera, Thierry Neuville has reopened the games for the title.

According to what was stated by Abiteboul – namely that the next innovations will arrive with the homologation window of October – the question arises spontaneously: won’t it be too late? Skipping the summer window to arrive with valid updates later can be good, but when you’re fighting to win at least one title, you risk throwing your chances away. In October, assuming that the new features make their debut at the beginning of the month, the team will have 3 events available to try and win the coveted Drivers’ title. It’s hard to be enough.