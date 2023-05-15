A little over a month after the tragic death of Craig Breen, which took place last April 13 near Lobor, while the Irishman was intent on carrying out a pre-event test of the Croatian Rally with Hyundai Motorsport, the Alzenau-based team put to work to find the right name of the pilot who will be called to take the place of the late Craig.

The team began research and evaluations after Dani Sordo reiterated that he didn’t want to do the whole season, or rather, all the rallies remaining at the end of this World Championship.

There will be rallies where Hyundai will need another crew to put the third i20 N Rally1 on the road, which is why Cyril Abiteboul is working together with his team and the top management of the Korean company to find the most suitable solution.

“I can certainly confirm that Dani will not participate in all of the remaining rallies and our driver line ups will be announced in due course,” the Hyundai Motorsport team principal told Motorsport.com.

“They are under construction. We are evaluating, but for now it is too early to make an announcement in this regard. The only thing I can say is that we are not only looking at this year, but also looking at next season and that after that”.

“I don’t want to see what we’re doing as a simple exercise to fill a void. I want to see it as a strategic decision for the team and for the home.”

“We have the hope and expectation to be here for the long term, so we can only look at the issue of the driver line up in the perspective of a long-term impact for the team.”

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Given this perspective, Abiteboul let it be understood that he was interested in choosing a young rider as his first target. Kris Meeke is not excluded from the list, however, who has already taken Craig Breen’s place in the Hyundai Portugal team which takes part in the Portuguese national championship and which is navigated by James Fulton, the last navigator of the Irishman.

“Kris could be considered to some extent, but we have a lot of different scenarios right now. We really think long-term in our planning and that will give an indication of where we’re looking.”

“Regarding the possibility of hiring a young driver, we are talking to Hyundai’s top management in Korea because we are deciding whether to look at just 2022 or whether to evaluate longer-term plans”.

“I say this because I was amazed at how difficult it is for a driver to switch from Rally2 to Rally1 cars. I think this is something that needs to be factored into our strategy,” concluded Abiteboul.