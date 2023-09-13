Hyundai Motorsport is preparing to face the last 3 events of the 2023 WRC season. At the end of September he will fly to South America for the Chile Rally, then in October it will be the turn of the Central European Rally, a new event on the calendar which will conclude the events in the Old Continent.

Precisely for the rally which will be held on asphalt and the three different European nations, Hyundai Motorsport has announced the three crews that it will field in the penultimate event of the year.

The surprise is linked to the presence of Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula on the third i20 N Rally1. The Finnish crew, which has currently only raced with the Alzenau team at Rally Estonia and Rally Finland, will make its debut on the i20 Rally1 also on asphalt, taking the place of Dani Sordo and Candido Carrera.

For Suninen it could be the last outing of the season while waiting to understand more about his 2024 program, which will still be linked to Hyundai Motorsport after the tragedy that took away Craig Breen on April 13th.

Dani Sordo, on the other hand, could race in the Japan Rally, then, for him and for Hyundai, it will be time to make important choices about their future: hang up their helmet or continue for another year part-time?

The two starting crews of this season are confirmed for the Central European Rally, namely Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe on the i20 N Rally1 number 11 and Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm on the i20 N Rally1 number 4.

After retiring at the Acropolis, the Belgian has nothing left to do but try to chase Elfyn Evans to snatch second place in the World Championship. Lappi, however, will look for other podiums to gain confirmation after a positive season.