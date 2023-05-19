Hyundai Motorsport is looking for a crew to complete its 2023 line-up after having to deal with the death of Craig Breen in a crash during a pre-event test of the Rally of Croatia on April 13 near Lobor.

The Irish driver’s death has left a void in the Alzenau team’s line up and, just over a month after Craig’s death, the team is working to choose the names of the crew that will have to fill the void that currently exists .

Dani Sordo and Candido Carrera reiterated to Hyundai that they do not want to take part in the entire season, although now the third i20 N Rally1 would be at their complete disposal until the end of the year. For this Cyril Abiteboul is evaluating some names.

“I can certainly confirm that Dani will not participate in all of the remaining rallies and our driver line ups will be announced in due course,” the Hyundai Motorsport team principal told Motorsport.com.

“They are under construction. We are evaluating, but for now it is too early to make an announcement in this regard. The only thing I can say is that we are not only looking at this year, but also looking at next season and that after that”.

“I don’t want to see what we’re doing as a simple exercise to fill a void. I want to see it as a strategic decision for the team and for the home.”

“We have the hope and expectation to be here for the long term, so we can only look at the issue of the driver line up in the perspective of a long-term impact for the team.”

According to what was revealed by some Motorsport.com sources, Emil Lindholm would be the driver in top preferences for the Korean team. The Finn, now a TokSport Skoda team driver in WRC2 and current reigning champion of the series, has not yet made contact with a Rally1 car and this aspect certainly shouldn’t be underestimated.

Emil Lindholm, Reeta Hamalainen, Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Switching from a Rally2 to a Rally1 car has often been problematic. It already was with the past era of cars, R5 – WRC Plus, and this feature has remained even though the distances – in some ways – have narrowed slightly.

However, Hyundai, as Abiteboul himself admitted, is not looking for a seasonal makeshift. He intends to invest in the present and the future. It is logical to address WRC2 drivers with today and tomorrow in mind. Resuming Oliver Solberg after leaving him on his feet at the end of 2022 would have been an impractical solution.

Also in the Hyundai orbit is Teemu Suninen, who already has good experience with the higher grade cars after racing for years with M-Sport, but at the moment he is not the favourite.

Lindholm, born in 1996 (he will turn 27 on 19 July), is the reigning WRC2 and WRC2 Junior champion having won the title together with his current co-driver, Reeta Hamalainen, in 2022 thanks to 2 wins in WRC2 and 4 in WRC2 Junior behind the wheel of a Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

This year he’s always racing with the TokSport Skoda team in the WRC2 at the wheel of the new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, but the results – at least for now – don’t match the good season he signed last year. 16th at Rally Sweden (7th in WRC2), 7th overall at Rally Mexico and second in WRC2 and 11th overall at Rally Croatia, third in WRC2. This leads him to occupy the fourth class position in the Drivers’ World Championship and will be back in action in 3 weeks at the Rally Italia Sardegna.

Hyundai Motorsport will field the usual Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi at the island rally to be held near Olbia, flanked by the 2-time winner of the event Dani Sordo. The presence of the new driver will probably be needed at the next event, the Safari Rally Kenya scheduled from 23rd to 25th June.