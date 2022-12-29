

Hyundai Motorsport has been chasing Toyota Racing throughout 2022 and the recovery process against the Japanese team continued into the winter break.

Over the past few weeks, the Alzenau team has announced the 4 crews it will field in 2023 – Thierry Neuville – Martin Wydaeghe, Esapekka Lappi – Janne Ferm, Dani Sordo – Candido Carrera, Craig Breen – James Fulton – … Continue reading

#WRC #Hyundai #testing #wing #nose