The facade, the part shown to everyone is the difficulties of the beginning of 2022, followed by 5 victories and a recovery that bodes well for the 2023 WRC season. But, as in any structure, there is not only the side that is shown to everyone. There is also something else hidden behind the mask, there are different currents that work for the same company, there are different views and visions, there are … Continue reading

#WRC #Hyundai #heres #whats #arrival #Abiteboul