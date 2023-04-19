The South Korean marque announced earlier this week that it would honor Craig Breen, who died in a test crash last Thursday, by using a special color scheme for his cars at the fourth round of the WRC.

After careful consideration, which included discussions with Breen’s family, co-driver James Fulton, crews and Hyundai Motorsport team members, the team decided to race in Croatia, but with a field reduced to just two cars driven by full-time drivers, Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi.

The special livery adorning the i20 N is based on the Irish tricolor flag Breen raced under.

“We are participating in this rally primarily to honor Craig, his incredible life and talent,” said Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

“Craig was a proud Irishman and a passionate representative of the Irish rallying community, so the livery will feature the colors of the Irish flag in his memory.”

In addition to the special Hyundai tribute, all crews entered this weekend will wear a black Breen memorial sticker on their car doors.

The WRC and FIA also announced this week that they will be retiring Breen’s #42 racing number for the remainder of the season.

On Thursday, the teams, crews, organizers, officials and media will gather in the Zagreb service park to observe a minute’s silence.

There will also be a minute’s silence at the departure ceremony and a video tribute will be shown when Breen was due to depart. A further moment of silence will be held on the podium on Sunday.

Breen’s family and friends gathered to pay their respects to the popular 33-year-old on Tuesday as he was laid to rest at Sacred Heart Church in Ferrybank, his native Ireland, after a moving memorial service, which will be streamed live for those who could not participate.

Older sister Kellie delivered a moving eulogy, while touching tributes were also delivered by rally commentators Mike Chen and Becs Williams and longtime Breen supporter James Coleman, who described Breen as “the people’s champion.” .

