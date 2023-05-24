Hyundai Motorsport continues the reorganization of its top management with the specific intention of returning to fight for the world titles as soon as possible. In the early afternoon of today, the Alzenau team announced the engagement of François-Xavier Demaison as new technical director.

The 54-year-old Frenchman will take up his new role starting from 1 June 2023, i.e. from the day before the start of Rally Italia Sardegna, the next noteworthy appointment in which Hyundai Motorsport will take part.

Demaison will be tasked with looking after Hyundai’s technical departments in the WRC, Customer Racing and electric motorsport programmes. The same role has been covered by the French engineer at Williams Racing over the last few months, but also – previously – at Volkswagen Motorsport.

Demaison, in the course of his nearly thirty-year career in motorsport, has captured 4 world titles for Drivers (with Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia) and as many Constructors in the WRC as technical director of Volkswagen in the WRC between 2013 and 2016.

In his adventure with the German team he won 43 of the 52 rallies he took part in as technical director. That’s not all, because he also managed to play a prominent role in the successes he scored in 2016 and 2017 in the TCR International Drivers’ Championship.

Demaison, at Hyundai, will assume responsibility for managing the vehicle and powertrain departments for the technical delivery of the various motorsport programmes, in particular working closely with Christian Loriaux, Hyundai’s WRC program manager. Demaison’s arrival will contribute to the development and improvement of the i20 N Rally1.

Francois-Xavier Demaison, Volkswagen Motorsport Photo by: Volkswagen Motorsport

“I am tremendously excited to be starting this new role with Hyundai Motorsport,” said François-Xavier Demaison. “It is clear that Hyundai has fantastic potential in the field of motorsport, both in existing and future initiatives, especially the electric motorsport programs. My job is to improve and grow the capabilities of the business Hyundai Motorsport to make it one of the best globally. I am excited about this challenge and look forward to working with the staff who have already achieved great results in the WRC and customer racing programmes.”

That’s not all, as Demaison will join both Hyundai Motorsport president Sean Kim and team principal Cyril Abiteboul in defining and implementing Hyundai Motor Company’s future motorsport programs. There has been talk for some time about a possible landing of Hyundai Motorsport in the World Endurance Championship, although, at least for now, there is nothing concrete. But the arrival of Demaison leaves several glimmers regarding such a road that the Korean company can take.

Hyundai N Brand & Motorsport Vice President Till Wartenberg said: “The appointment of François-Xavier Demaison as Technical Director is another exciting step in the journey of Hyundai Motorsport and the N Brand. In just ten years, Hyundai Motorsport has achieved great things. and we are ideally placed to continue to grow and develop in the years to come. We look forward to working with François-Xavier in our current and future motorsport programmes.”

“We are delighted that François-Xavier is joining us in Alzenau to lead our technical departments across all of our motorsport activities,” said Sean Kim, president of Hyundai Motorsport. “His vast experience and successes in the WRC, TCR and beyond will prove invaluable as we seek to establish ourselves as a benchmark in our motorsport programmes. As well as managing all of our technical resources, he will work closely with the research and development teams of Hyundai Motor Company to strengthen and boost our rally and racing performance.”

Cyril Abiteboul, Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal, added: “After taking some time to immerse myself in the company and its businesses, it became clear to me that we needed a unifying presence within our technical departments. The arrival of François-Xavier as Technical Director presents an incredibly exciting opportunity to amplify and grow Hyundai’s motorsport programs.”

“In addition to enhancing our current competitiveness, FX will help us define the future of the company by making improvements to our facilities to transform our capabilities into those of a world-class motorsport organization. They know what it takes to not only win, but also to dominate in motorsport, and it is this experience we need to channel our efforts and win championship titles in the years to come.”