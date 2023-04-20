“Craig is gone from this world. God gave him so many talents and he put them to use here, in life. Now I know it’s no consolation to you or anyone. But reality is reality. always with you. Always. He will live with God and in your heart. You can feel him in so many different ways. Continue to love him and make sure he is still with you in the coming days. Let’s give our best for others. It’s the unique, great way to honor Craig.”

Thus ended the homily of Kieran O’Shea, priest of the Church of the Sacred Heart in Ferrybank where Craig Breen’s funeral was held on 18 April. Keep Breen still here by remembering him in words and deeds.

Hyundai Motorsport, the team to which the Irishman was contracted, has decided to take these words literally. At the Service Park of the Croatian Rally, the fourth round of the 2023 WRC, the Korean team decided to keep the i20 N Rally1 number 42 of Craig Breen and James Fulton inside its hospitality area, in the area reserved for the Service where it would have been regularly if Craig hadn’t passed away last week.

At the time of the fatal accident, which occurred just a week ago during a test in north-eastern Croatia, near Lobor, the i20 N Rally1 driven by Breen and Fulton was already ready on the stands in the Service Park. After the accident, the mechanics covered it with a sheet, but the team decided to keep it there, fitting 4 race tires and keeping it exposed.

Outside the entrance to the part of the garage dedicated to Craig and James there is now white writing on a black background bearing the name of the 33-year-old from Slieverue, to keep his memory alive on a weekend that will be exciting for what happened and equally difficult to dispute.

Car of Craig Breen and James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Jakub Pojmicz

As can be seen from the cover photos and which you will find throughout the article, Breen’s i20 has remained with the traditional livery that Hyundai deploys during this season. Those of Thierry Neuville – Martijn Wydaeghe and Esapekka Lappi – Janne Ferm are instead recognizable by a livery dedicated to Craig, which sports the colors of the Irish flag and on which various phrases commemorating Breen’s life stand out.

Yesterday, i.e. the day following the driver’s funeral which was held in Ferrybank, Ireland, Hyundai Motorsport gave its official version of the Breen accident in Lobor through the words of team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

The Parisian manager explained: “Regarding the incident, we can tell that Craig was participating in pre-event testing in Croatia. Road conditions were slippery and the car skidded off the road at a relatively low speed and entered a contact with a wooden fence”.

“A post from this fence entered the cabin through the driver’s side window. The stage was closed immediately and the medical team rushed to the scene. Craig was taken to hospital, but as far as can be determined, the Craig’s death was instantaneous”.

From the first assessments made by the team, it emerged that the i20 with which Breen crashed had no mechanical failure. Everything is in order also from the point of view of the tires and from that of the safety systems. The accident report was drawn up by the local authorities; meanwhile FIA ​​and Hyundai are working closely to try to draw up a more complete and exhaustive report on what happened. The intention, as it should be, is to leave nothing to chance.

We also recall that Hyundai Motorsport will take part in the Croatian Rally after having carefully assessed the situation together with the Breen family and James Fulton, Breen’s navigator involved – but fortunately unhurt – in the accident in which Craig was killed. Both the family and the Irish co-driver pushed the team to race to try and honor Breen as best as possible.

