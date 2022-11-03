Hyundai Motorsport has chosen the names of the drivers for its future in the WRC. Revolution had to be and revolution was. The Alzenau team has decided to open its doors to a driver who has never defended Hyundai’s colors, but also to one who has defended them for some time and who, for job opportunities, had chosen another path.

We are talking about Esapekka Lappi and Craig Breen respectively. The Finnish driver arrives at Hyundai after racing for a season – and part time – for Toyota Racing, sharing the wheel of the third GR Yaris Rally1 with 8-time world champion Sébastien Ogier.

As for Breen, however, his is an unexpected return. At the end of 2021, the Northern Irishman had decided to leave Hyundai to become an official M-Sport driver, with the opportunity to be able to take part in all the events of the season and not be employed only at times as had happened recently with the team based in Germany.

They are therefore the two riders indicated to take the place of Ott Tanak and Oliver Solberg. The Estonian left the team after three seasons for personal reasons, while the Swede had to face a real stalemate from Hyundai.

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Photo by: M-Sport

The Korean manufacturer chose not to renew his contract after just one season at the wheel of the i20 N Rally1, obtaining fourth place at the Ypres Rally as the best result.

As for Breen, this year he obtained the two best results at the Rally Italia Sardegna, thanks to a good second place, and to the third centered in the opening round of the season in Monte-Carlo.

Esapekka Lappi has instead collected three podiums overall (Sweden, Finland and Belgium), contributing significantly to Toyota’s conquest of the Constructors’ title this season.

In all these market movements Andreas Mikkelsen was unexpectedly left out. The Norwegian, also a former Hyundai Motorsport driver, appeared to be about to return to Alzenau after winning the WRC2 title last season. Instead it will not be so and, in fact, he is the excellent excluded in this whirlwind of pilots.

A very important box remains open in Toyota: who will be the driver who, part time, will share the third GR Yaris Rally1 with Sébastien Ogier? The 2023 drivers market is not over yet …