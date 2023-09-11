2027 is the year marked in red for the entire WRC, because the new technical regulations will be introduced which will design the cars called to replace the current Rally1, i.e. the reference cars of the World Rally Championship.

The FIA, together with the teams, is already working to outline what will be the guidelines, the foundations from which to start and the first ones have already been identified. Hybrid cars, therefore a combustion engine supported by an electric one, but also sustainable petrols. These will be the basis of the cars that will race from 2027 onwards.

This means that the basis of the current regulation will also be maintained for the next one. The Rallyt1 cars, the first hybrids in the WRC, made their debut at the beginning of 2022, as did the use of bio-fuel for combustion engines created and supplied by P1 Racing Fuels.

The current regulation has been extended until the end of 2026, although an agreement has yet to be found with Compact Dynamics, a company that is currently supplying the electric units consisting of a 100 kW electric motor, battery pack and inverter.

The FIA ​​has evaluated all possible modes of propulsion for the WRC: hybrid, full electric and hydrogen. But currently, for technologies and types of rallies that we want to tackle in the future, two of these solutions are out of reach.

“We are talking about the 2027 regulation and the hybrid is a key part of it. The discussion for 2027 is about the power of the combustion engine and that of the electric motor that generates the hybrid,” said Andrew Wheatley, director of the FIA’s Rally Department , at Motorsport.com.

“We’re not talking about removing the hybrid, we’re talking about how to use it. The amount of use of the combustion engine decreases by 10 or 20%, or the hybrid increases by 30 or 50%. I don’t think it will be 50-50.”

“There has to be an element of electrification in the upper class and this will be the element that differentiates it from the Rally2 cars. From a manufacturers’ point of view, an element of electrification is not a key element, but it is part of the mix.”

“We have done extensive investigations into full electric in the current format of the WRC and it is very difficult, but the situation is changing, it is evolving. It will be very unlikely. I wouldn’t rule it out, but particularly with regards to hydrogen, from the From a technical point of view we can now run a Toyota Yaris on hydrogen.”

“But we won’t proceed with hydrogen. Today we could use it in cars, it wouldn’t be impossible, but what would be difficult is the size of the tank and the logistics, the safety and all these elements in the current form of rallies.”

The WRC promoter confirmed Wheatley’s predictions that the championship is destined for a long-term future with hybrid-powered vehicles.

“We are currently discussing future regulations, which is absolutely important, and everyone in the championship agrees that it has to be a mix between sustainable fuel and hybrid,” said WRC sporting director Peter Thul.

“We believe that this is the only way to keep the rally as it is. With the technology available, it is not yet possible to go electric. We still believe that the rally must have a component such as the combustion engine and a sustainable fuel.”

If the discussions regarding the basis of the 2027 technical regulations seem to proceed with ideas that are almost the same for everyone, the teams still have to work to find an agreement to guarantee the supply of hybrid units to the teams for the respective Rally1s for the two-year period 2025-2026.

Toyota Racing, Hyundai Motorsport and M-Sport Ford are in negotiations to define the terms of the renewal with Compact Dynamics. The hope is to conclude the agreement by the end of September.

“We are discussing 2025 and 2026 and whether to extend the current contract, whether to modify it and whether to decide to take a different path. I would say that the latter is unlikely, but it is not impossible,” Wheatley said.

We are currently negotiating the terms of an extension to the current contract between the WRC manufacturers and Compact Dynamics. This is a little tricky because there are many possible options. One of the key elements we are looking at is what elements of the current unit can be recycled into an upgraded unit for the future.”