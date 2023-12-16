Confirmation that the WRC will adopt a new scoring system to spice up the final day of events was ratified at the World Motor Sport Council in Baku earlier this month. Now the FIA ​​has published the WRC sporting regulations for 2024, which include the exact details of the new points structure.

Under the new system, the sliding scale of 18-15-13-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points will be awarded at the end of the final ranking on Saturday, but only if a crew reaches the final ranking on rally at the end of Sunday. If a crew fails to finish on Sunday, Saturday points will be awarded to the next highest placed crew.

The biggest change is the awarding of championship points based on Sunday's performances. The main reason for introducing this scoring system is to prevent drivers from riding the Sunday stages while saving tires for the Power Stage at the end of the race.

On Sunday the crews will compete for a maximum of seven points. These will be assigned to the first seven classified according to the following progressive scale: 7-6-5-4-3-2-1. The Power Stage will remain unchanged and the top five fastest drivers will receive bonus points, with a maximum of five points. If a driver completes a perfect rally, he will continue to get a total of 30 points as per the previous regulation.

The winner of the rally will still be decided based on the overall time of the entire event, but in theory a driver can win the rally despite not having scored all seven points on Sunday. Theoretically, a competitor could even score more points than the rally winner.

Photo by: McKlein / McMaster Thierry Neuville (BEL), Hyundai World Rally Team, Hyundai i20 N Rally1

“For the World Rally Championships for Manufacturers, Drivers and Co-Drivers, points will be awarded for each rally taking into account the overall classification after Saturday (with all time penalties accrued up to and including the final time control on Saturday) according to the following scale 1st: 18 points 2nd: 15 points 3rd: 13 points 4th: 10 points 5th: 8 points 6th: 6 points 7th 4 points 8th: 3 points 9th: 2 points 10th : 1 point To obtain points, the crew must be in the final classification of the rally. If a crew is not placed in the final classification of the rally, the next competitor or competitors will be advanced to obtain points”, reads the FIA ​​sporting regulations .

“For the World Rally Championships for Manufacturers, Drivers and Co-Drivers, the additional points according to the following scale will be assigned on the basis of a cumulative general classification for Sunday only, including the part from the first time control after the night regrouping until the last time control of the race element of the rally (with all time penalties accrued in this part of the race) 1st: 7 points 2nd: 6 points 3rd: 5 points 4th: 4 points 5th: 3 points 6th: 2 points 7th: 1 point”.

The sporting regulations now allow Rally1 cars to race without a hybrid unit, but they will not be able to score points towards the constructors' championship and will have to race with a dummy hybrid unit, mounted in the same position and with the same weight as a working hybrid unit.

A change has also been made to the regulation for engine replacement, which now provides that “in the event of an engine failure between the end of the preliminary technical checks and the end of the Rally, it is permitted to replace the damaged engine provided that it is not exceeded the number of engines authorized by article 17.1.1”.