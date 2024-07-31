The FIA ​​and WRC Promoter have published the 2025 calendar of the World Rally Championship which, as anticipated a few weeks ago, will reach the maximum of 14 events allowed by the regulations.

The new additions for next season are the Canary Islands, Paraguay and Saudi Arabia, the latter chosen as the conclusion of the series at the end of November.

The winter start will always be in Monte Carlo (with an extended itinerary and three night-time PS) and Sweden between January and February, then we will have three more events on asphalt (in addition to the one in the Principality, where ice is also expected) and 8 on gravel.

The first of these is scheduled for mid-March in Kenya, followed by the new asphalt event in the Canary Islands, with Special Stages held on a very abrasive surface that will put the tyres and their management by the competitors to the test.

After that we will have seven stages on dirt roads, with Portugal in mid-May, our Rally Italia Sardegna at the beginning of June, Acropolis in Greece at the end of the same month, plus Estonia and Finland in the height of summer.

From here we will then move to South America for Paraguay and Chile between the end of August and mid-September, returning to the Old Continent in late October for the Central Europe Rally, finding asphalt roads again.

The Rally Japan in November will also be of the same type, while the grand finale, as anticipated, will take place on the dirt roads of Saudi Arabia.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Tomasz Kaliński

“This is an extremely exciting calendar, perfectly combining our traditional rallies with three exciting new challenges, two of them outside Europe, once again highlighting the global appeal of our championship,” said WRC Promoter General Manager Jona Siebel.

“From the ice of the French Alps, to the knee-deep snow of Sweden, to the blinding dust of Kenya and Sardinia, to the high-speed land rollercoasters of Finland and Estonia and finally the deserts of Saudi Arabia – the variety we offer in 2025 is unmatched.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “It is fantastic to see such a packed calendar of events for the 2025 WRC season. In addition to the classic venues that fans know and love, the introduction of new rallies in Spain, Paraguay and Saudi Arabia adds even more excitement and reflects the global diversity of rallying’s protagonists and fans.”

Atmosphere Photo by: M-Sport

FIA World Rally Championship – Calendar 2025

January 23-26: Monte Carlo Rally (asphalt/ice)

February 13-16: Rally Sweden (snow)

March 20-23: Safari Rally Kenya (dirt)

24-27 April: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt)

May 15-18: Rally Portugal (gravel)

June 5-8: Rally Italia Sardegna (gravel)

June 26-29: Acropolis Rally (dirt)

July 17-20: Rally Estonia (gravel)

July 31-August 2: Rally Finland (gravel)

28-31 August: Paraguay Rally (gravel)

September 11-14: Rally Chile (gravel)

16-19 October: Central Europe Rally (asphalt)

November 6-9: Rally Japan (Target)

November 27-30: Rally Saudi Arabia (gravel)