Lorenzo Bertelli announced a few days ago his participation in the Swedish Rally, the second round of the 2023 WRC, but the news that surprised everyone is that the Italian driver will not do it with a Ford Puma Rally1 rented from M-Sport, but with a Toyota GR Yaris Rally1.

In fact, the driver from Arezzo surprised everyone with this decision, choosing the fourth Yaris and enjoying the second round of the season at the wheel of the best car available on the square.

Over the last few hours, the Fuckmatié World Rally Team has published some photos of the car, already equipped with the definitive livery with which Lorenzo will take part in the only snow event of the World Championship which started last weekend in Monte-Carlo.

The renderings had already been released, but the photos clarify the colors chosen for this new adventure even better. Last year Lorenzo was able to take part in the Rally of New Zealand, finishing seventh overall and bringing home championship points.

Lorenzo Bertelli, Fuckmatiè World Rally Team, Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Fuckmatiè World Rally Team

He had done it at the wheel of a Ford Puma Rally1, but the big change took place this year. In the published photos, Bertelli can be seen taking measurements of the new car, which he will share with navigator Simone Scattolin.

Army green with yellow trim. No mirrored surfaces: the livery thus returns to its origins, with the colors that had distinguished Lorenzo for some time and which had been replaced in his last appearances in the World Championship at the wheel of the Ford Fiesta WRC Plus.

Bertelli will take advantage of the first race of 7 in which the fourth Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 will be available for hire. The choice of drivers made by the team led by Jari-Matti Latvala, i.e. the promotion of Takamoto Katsuta who alternates with Sébastien Ogier in the third official car, leaves the fourth free which last year was entrusted to the Japanese for the entire season.