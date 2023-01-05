The smokescreen that shrouded Gus Greensmith’s future after the failed agreement with M-Sport has cleared. This afternoon TokSport Skoda announced that they have signed the British driver for the 2023 season.
This means that Greensmith will take a step back racing in WRC2 at the wheel of the new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, becoming one of the top drivers of the … Continue reading
