After a little postponement he will see WRC Generation arrive on November 3 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, the latest Kylotonn rally is undergoing a heavy renewal, despite the license being ready to switch to Electronic Arts.

In addition to the radical change in the physics of the cars, given the introduction of hybrid systems, the modalities are also renewed, among which the new championships stand out.

The WRC Generations Championship Mode is divided into two categories: solo and team. Players can attempt to rank in both modes at the same time. In single player, a player’s ranking is determined by the points earned individually, while the sum of the points earned by each player determines the ranking of his team.

Each championship is divided into three levels. Each level is divided into groups of players or teams, for battles on a human scale. Groups can contain 30 solo players and eight teams in the eponymous mode.

A new trailer has been released for the occasion, reminding you that WRC Generations will also arrive on Nintendo Switch, but only from 1 December.