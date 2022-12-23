WRC Generations it shows with a launch trailer up Nintendo Switch: the game has been available on the hybrid console since December 1 in physical format, while today the digital version that can be purchased on the eShop is also making its debut.

If you have read our review of WRC Generations, you will know that the latest episode of the KT Racing series comes with a solid system and a good amount of content, but at the same time with few new features and with graphics that are in many ways disappointing.

Characterized by a focus on the introduction of hybrid engines in the WRC championship, the game proposes new mechanics to support this change, thus asking us to carefully manage the car battery and engine mapping during the events.

There is no shortage of new modes, especially those that refer to online multiplayer, in particular the Leagues through which we will be able to challenge users with a similar skill level to ours.