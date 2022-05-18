WRC Generations was announced by Nacon complete with trailerimages and date of exit: The game will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One starting October 13.

After the announcement of Greedfall 2: The Dying World and the postponement of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the French publisher has therefore made official the new episode of the racing series. KT Racing.

“Take on all the challenges of the most complete, realistic and thrilling rally simulator ever developed. Dive into the action and drive the cars of the WRC 2022 championship, including new hybrid models,” reads the page Steam of the game.

“2022 is the year of the WRC transition to hybrid. For the world of rallying it is a revolution that will profoundly affect performance, change strategies and adapt drivers and teams.”

“In terms of gameplay, new mechanics have been integrated to match the demands of hybrid engines. To win, you will need to carefully manage the battery by adapting the engine mapping according to the special stages.”

“Since community satisfaction has always been a priority, you can now share liveries and stickers with other players. The best creations will be rewarded and highlighted.”

“For competition lovers, the new Leagues mode allows you to compete online with players of a similar level. Reach the finish line before the others to climb the leaderboard in the Legends category.”