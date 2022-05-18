The World Rally Championship is about to see its latest signed video game Kylotonn, as the entire license will pass into the hands of Codemasters next year. For the occasion, the latest WRC loses its numbering, embracing the different generations of fans and players: here it is WRC Generations.

The new title sees major changes to the cars given that it was decided to switch to hybrid systems which, however, disappointed many drivers. In fact, there have been several withdrawals due to faults in the batteries or electrical systems and most likely they will be situations that we will also know in-game.

“2022 is the year of the WRC transition to hybrid. For the world of rallying, this is a revolution that will profoundly affect performance, change strategies and make drivers and teams adapt. In terms of gameplay, new mechanics have been integrated to reproduce the needs of hybrid engines. To win, you will have to carefully manage the battery by adapting the engine mapping according to the special stages.”

“Since community satisfaction has always been a priority, you can now share liveries and stickers with other players. The best creations will be awarded and highlighted. For competition lovers, the new Leagues mode allows you to challenge players of a similar level online. Reach the finish line before the others to climb the leaderboard in the Legends category.”

WRC Generations will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and PC on October 13th.

Source: Gematsu