James Fulton is ready to return to racing and will do so from 11 to 14 May, at the Rally of Portugal, valid for both the WRC and the Portuguese national championship.

Three weeks after the tragic accident in which Craig Breen lost his life, Fulton – who was his navigator – has decided to go back to racing. He will do so alongside an old WRC acquaintance: Kris Meeke.

Meek has taken over

