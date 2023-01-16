As the week kicking off the 2023 WRC season with Rally Monaco begins, the team M-Sport officially presented the Ford Puma Rally1 livery, the car with which the British team will try to break Toyota’s dominance. Compared to the car used last season, this year’s one will sport a more basic colour blue, which will replace last season’s purple. However, the element that stands out the most is the sponsor logo Red Bull on the side, larger than in the past and also shown on the bonnet and in the upper part of the car.

A partner who just today, in the hours following the publication of the first photos, welcomed from nella his team of athletes own Ott Tanak, returned to the wheel of Ford after his previous experience in Hyundai. The Estonian driver has in fact announced through his own social pages to have joined the family of the Austrian brand: “I am happy to announce that from 2023 I will join the Red Bull family”.