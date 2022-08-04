The protagonists of the FIA ​​WRC have officially kicked off the Rally of Finland on the very fast dirt roads of Jyväskylä, where the eighth round of the 2022 season takes place.

Before tonight’s PS1, in the morning the crews were able to refine the set-up of their cars along the 4.48km of the ‘Rannankylä’ course, theater of the Shakedown.

In the meantime, the first KO of the weekend is already recorded: Nikolay Gryazin overturned and the Toksport WRT was forced to retire the Škoda Fabia that the Russian shared with Konstantin Alexandrov, so no assault on success in the WRC2 Class for the couple.

Between the various laps, the Toyota Yaris of championship leaders Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen set the best time on the fourth lap in 1’56 “1, trimming team mates Esapekka Lappi / Janne Ferm half a second.

In third place Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja shun Toyota poker, putting their Hyundai i20 N ahead of Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston and Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin’s Yaris.

Oliver Solberg / Elliott Edmondson finished in sixth place with the second Hyundai, followed by Craig Breen / Paul Nagle, the best of the Ford Pumas prepared by M-Sport, which were 2 “clear.

Thierry Neuville / Martjn Wydaeghe’s Hyundai also covered four laps, concluding in eighth place, while Pierre-Louis Loubet / Vincent Landais preferred to use all six steps available to get to know their Ford Puma. ninth ahead of that of comrades Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coria.

Debut with the Puma of M-Sport also for Jari Huttunen / Mikko Lukka, who finish close to the Top10 with that of Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson behind them.

Among the WRC2s the Hyundai of Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula and Fabrizio Zaldivar / Marcelo Der Ohannesian stand out, coming behind the Škoda of Miko Marczyk / Simon Gospodarczyk and Sami Pajari / Enni Mälkönen.

The PS1 ‘Harju’ of 3.48km is scheduled for this evening at 18; 08 Italian.