Thierry Neuville / Martjn Wydaeghe are the first leaders of the Rally of Finland, eighth round of the 2022 FIA WRC season which takes place this weekend on the very fast dirt roads of Jyväskylä.

The PS1 was held in the center of the Nordic city, in a 3.48km route set up purely for show that saw the protagonists crossing different roads, with short connections on land, but mainly on an asphalted surface.

In front of the large crowd crowded behind the barriers, the Hyundai couple completed the course in 2’41 “7 without making any mistakes with their i20 N, ahead of teammates Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja by 1” 2.

An excellent figure is taken by Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston at the wheel of the first of the Toyota Yaris, third with 2 “6 behind the top, even if the Japanese complained about the failure of the hybrid which certainly affected their time trial.

The first in the championship, Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen, closed fourths with the second Toyota, keeping behind the excellent Jari Huttunen / Mikko Lukka, on their debut on M-Sport’s Ford Puma.

They got the same time as Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin’s Toyota, which is sixth behind that of Esapekka Lappi / Janne Ferm. The ERC and WRC2 Champion precedes a small group of crews who have signed the same time at the finish.

We are talking about Pierre-Louis Loubet / Vincent Landais with Ford and Oliver Solberg / Elliott Edmondson on Hyundai, while the Top10 is completed by the Puma of Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coria, followed by that of Craig Breen / Paul Nagle, authors of an error in braking that led them to hit a bale with the front left, ruining the splitter and bodywork.

Completing the Rally1 list, in 12th place is the Ford of Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson, then here is the Skoda of Sami Pajari / Enni Mälkönen driving the WRC2 Class chased by the Hyundai driven by Hayden Paddon / John Kennard and Teemu Suninen / Mikko Markkula.