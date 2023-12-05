The governing body of motorsport at a global level has decided to establish a working group dedicated to the future of rallies to try to find the most suitable path to bring the category back to the top of the international scene.

This decision was made during the week of the FIA ​​general assemblies which is taking place in Baku, a few hours before the last World Motorsport Council is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 6 December also in Baku.

The International Automobile Federation issued a short statement to explain its decision in broad terms. This says:

“The FIA ​​has appointed a working group that will evaluate and recommend the future direction of rallying. The working group will be led by Robert Reid, 2001 WRC world champion with Richard Burns and vice president of the FIA, together with David Richards, winner of the world co-driver title in 1981 and member of the World Automobile Council”.

The working group will deal with the sporting aspects of rallies, but also with the technical and promotional aspects of the WRC.

“During the strategic session of the World Automobile Council held today in Baku on the occasion of the week of general assemblies, it was decided to form a working group to evaluate and recommend the future direction of rallying.”

“The technical, sporting and promotional aspects of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship will be taken into consideration. The group will also deal with the development path of rallying at the grassroots level.”

This working group was conceived and created after a series of seasons in which it became clear to everyone that the WRC was losing its appeal. From 2017 to 2019 the World Championship had 3 and a half manufacturers (Ford with M-Sport) involved in the WRC. Since 2020 it has lost one and no one has appeared to enter and compete with Toyota Gazoo Racing, Hyundai Motorsport and M-Sport Ford.

The lack of appeal is a fact, not to mention that in recent seasons the WRC has lost first Sébastien Ogier, then Kalle Rovanpera on a full-time basis. Both, in fact, will race part time in the third Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in 2024, leaving Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta as starters.

It is no coincidence that Scott Martin, Evans’ co-driver, has joined the WRC commission to give drivers a say in any future changes to the discipline. Since then, a series of proposals have been collected which should be presented to the World Motorsport Council tomorrow.