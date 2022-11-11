The Rally of Japan, the last stage of WRC 2022, experienced moments of fear during the first Special Stage of the stage on Friday, when the Hyundai of Dani Sordo and Candido Carrera was completely destroyed by flames.

The Spanish couple were tackling the 23.29km of PS2 “Isegami’s Tunnel 1, when at about 16 km they started to smell burning, stopping and noticing a start of fire that quickly engulfed their i20 N Rally1.

The flames literally devoured the vehicle of the Korean house without the two being able to even try to tame them with fire extinguishers, fortunately leaving unscathed and realizing that there was not much to do but withdraw.

Dani Sordo, Hyundai World Rally Team, car on fire Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“It all happened very quickly at the start of the test, I smelled a great smell of petrol and at one point, on a straight, we saw the flames appear between the seats with a lot of smoke”, says Sordo.

“After a few minutes the car started to burn in the rear, we tried to do something, but it was impossible. I am very sorry for the team, losing a car like this is very bad.”

The efforts of those who arrived on the spot were useless, such as Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson who were behind Sordo / Carrera and who found the fireball in front, while others had to brake and found a cloud of smoke in front to prevent him. the view.

The commissioners waved the red flag canceling the current test and also the subsequent PS3, given the difficulties in removing the wreck.