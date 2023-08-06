The Rally of Finland has given several news. The first, and the most important of these, is that the Drivers’ Championship is reopened. Or rather, what is certain is that it is not already closed.

Elfyn Evans triumphed in Finland by winning the second round of his season after the Rally of Croatia. An important success, because thanks to this success you seem to have regained a confidence that has been lacking for many, too many years now. That is, from the season in which she – at her debut with Toyota – lost the title a few specials from the end of the season to her teammate Sébastien Ogier.

A well-deserved victory, imperious due to the number of specials won in comparison with the opponents and precise due to the lack of errors along the course of all 22 special stages. A performance that must give him confidence for the present and for the future. But what happened in Finland is not limited to Evans’ approach from now on.

The defining moment of Rally Finland took place long before the end of today’s Power Stage. Everything seemed to have already been written, with Kalle Rovanpera on his way to victory in his home rally which would have sent him further on the run in the Drivers’ World Championship. Perhaps it would have been the end of the opponents’ desire for a comeback. But in SS8, while he was in the lead, he was betrayed by the mud just before a left-hand bend.

The number 69 GR Yaris Rally1 points its nose to the right, looking at the woods, then makes a pendulum and steers hard to the left. At that point the right rear wheel ends up in the right ditch and hits something, probably a large stone, and the car is catapulted into the air. The accident does not happen at breakneck speed, but Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen roll over. For them, it is a question of retirement, a bitter one because they were leading their home rally. But the taste gets worse when in the evening the team informs them that the chassis is broken and they can’t restart.

At that point Evans, second up to that moment and not far from his teammate, inherits the lead of the rally and never leaves it until the end. Thierry Neuville tried in every way to close the gap from the Welshman, but his rival’s better starting position led him to give up and settle for a second position that has the flavor of victory. He too, like Evans, is back in the fight for the title taking advantage of Rovanpera’s retirement. An unexpected gift, which both will have to be good at taking advantage of in the next appointments in September.

Behind Evans and Neuville a real duel broke out which ended only in the Power Stage. Takamoto Katsuta and Teemu Suninen battled it out for two and a half days, trying to beat each other with very similar times. In the end it was the Japanese who prevailed. A fair finish for what we saw over the weekend, because Katsuta has often been quicker than his rival, even if by a few tenths.

Katsuta looked in full control of his position until Saturday morning, but he too was let down by the mud and spun. The dynamics were very similar to the one that led Rovanpera to retire, with the Yaris ending up with the right rear wheel in a ditch, but Takamoto found no stones in his path and the car, after stopping, was able to resume the race .

At that point Katsuta had to do nothing but keep up his good pace, a result that was enough to bring home a nice podium in the rally which he considers a sort of second home race after the Rally of Japan. For Suninen, however, a small disappointment, but it should not be forgotten that for him the Rally of Finland was just the second official outing at the wheel of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1.

The Top 5 was completed by Jari-Matti Latvala, good at not making mistakes and even finishing in fifth place in the general classification. The Toyota Racing team principal, navigated by Juho Hanninen for the occasion, returned to WRC racing 3 and a half years after the last time (Rally Sweden 2020, when he raced a private Toyota Yaris WRC Plus), leading to home an unexpected result also thanks to the numerous withdrawals arrived on Friday.

Speaking of the unexpected KO of Rovanpera, it should also be noted that of another Finnish driver who thought he could get an important result in his homeland. We are talking about Esapekka Lappi. The Hyundai driver was proceeding at a good pace, but an error in the dictation of a note during reconnaissance (a note judged in retrospect by the driver himself as too optimistic) led him to go off, hitting a tree.

The impact ripped the engine out of its housing and also damaged the frame. For this reason he too was forced to retire definitively from the event. Things went perhaps worse at M-Sport, with Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet both retiring on SS3. The Estonian, who was chasing an encore after winning in Finland last year, had to stop with an engine failure caused by a rock found in a compression. This broke the starter, but also the crankcase of the engine itself, first causing an oil leak and then a fire, which was put out by the crew with 2 fire extinguishers.

Loubet, on the other hand, came too hard on the approach to a right-hand corner, ending up sliding with the rear to the outside. At that point the impact against a tree was inevitable, and this caused the left rear suspension of his Ford Puma Rally1 to break, forcing him to retire.

As far as Rally2 cars are concerned, it is good to make a distinction. Oliver Solberg, sixth overall, was the fastest of all at the wheel of his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. The Norwegian was the author of an excellent performance, even if the success also came through the unfortunate retirement of Jari Huttunen, until then the true star of the weekend in the category. Solberg, having failed to enter the WRC2 class this weekend, took no championship points.

As for the WRC2, Sami Pajari achieved great success with the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 of the TokSport team, the first in the category. The young Finn brought his experience to bear on the home circuit, beating more than half a minute ahead of the first of his rivals, Adrien Fourmaux with the Ford Fiesta Rally2 of the M-Sport team. Third place for another TokSport team rider, Nikolay Gryazin, who preceded his teammate and former category champion Andreas Mikkelsen.

Unlucky Emil Lindholm. The defending champion of the series was in full battle for success with Pajari, but in yesterday’s penultimate race he hit a rock that remained in his trajectory and broke the right front shock absorber. The suspension of his Hyundai i20 N Rally2 then collapsed a few hundred meters later, ending his race.