Elfyn Evans, a year and a half after the last victory, has succeeded, breaking the abstinence from successes by triumphing at the Croatian Rally, the fourth round of the 2023 WRC.

The Welsh driver had been missing victory since 3 October 2021, when he managed to finish in front of everyone at that year’s Rally Finland. From that moment on Elfyn was the author of a series of 6 second places, a third and three retirements.

The first place obtained this weekend should be a boost of confidence for him after the worst period for 4 years now. Toyota also needs his help to fight with a Hyundai Motorsport that is much more performing than last season in terms of the Constructors’ Championship.

Evans wasn’t the only one celebrating this weekend. His navigator, Scott Martin, was Craig Breen’s co-pilot for a long time. The partnership with the Slieverue native began in 2014 and ended at the end of the 2018 season when he dictated the notes to Evans in his last season as a driver of the M-Sport team. Once across the finish line, after shaking hands with Evans, Scott couldn’t hold back the tears, visibly moved and thinking of Craig.

The success, although it was deserved thanks to a race without errors, is still the result of three twists and turns that removed the three favorites of the weekend from the top 3 positions. Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanpera broke their front left wheel rim in the same cut on PS2, losing 1 and 2 minutes respectively to replace it in practice.

This took them out of the fight for success and the podium. That’s not all, because Ogier was also given two time penalties. The first, the largest one (1 minute), was received for not having waited for navigator Vincent Landais to fully fasten his seat belt before setting off again after changing the wheel.

The second, of 10 seconds, came for arriving 1 minute late at the Time Control on PS9. Ogier had to stop in the transfer section between the Service Park and the stage to resolve a mistake made by the Toyota mechanics.

However, their competitiveness was clear in the rest of the event, as both Rovanpera and Ogier fought back to finish fourth and fifth respectively. Therefore, good positions in view of the Drivers’ Championship.

The third twist instead involved Thierry Neuville. The Belgian was in the lead, having inherited first position after Ogier’s rim failure, but in SS11, just as he was trying to resist Evans’ attacks, he braked too late (about 50 centimeters) on the entry to a right-handed curve. The front wheels of his i20 N Rally1 locked up, causing the rear end to slide towards the outside of the corner.

The number 11 i20 N Rally1 slammed into the only concrete boulder in that section, breaking the left rear suspension. The car of the Belgian then bounced against a tree and ended its evolution in a ditch, after having crossed the road again. A real joke for Neuville and for Hyundai, which this weekend had the clear intention of obtaining a success to dedicate to the memory of the late Craig Breen, who died following an accident in the pre-event tests of the Rally of Croatia last April 13th . As a partial consolation, the Belgian managed to win the Power Stage by setting the best time and grabbing 5 important points for the run-up to the coveted Drivers’ world title.

In second position we find Ott Tanak, splendid to resist an incredible number of breakdowns. On Friday the Estonian of M-Sport Ford managed a steering failure, then on Saturday – just as he was closing his gap a lot from Evans and seemed able to contend with him for success – the handbrake broke, putting end his hopes.

Second place overall is an important result for the purposes of the Drivers’ Championship, but it certainly can’t be an element that forces us to overlook the countless problems he had to manage on the Ford Puma Rally1. M-Sport does not have the same resources as Toyota and Hyundai, but a series of problems like this is not conceivable, especially if you line up a driver like Ott Tanak and openly aim for the Drivers’ title.

Esapekka Lappi took the podium for Hyundai Motorsport. An important result for him, even if he didn’t shine for performance or pure speed. The Finn was the author of an intelligent race: not being able to push competitively, he limited himself to managing trial after trial and events proved him right.

Talking about the fourth and fifth place of Rovanpera and Ogier, Takamoto Katsuta got the better of the duel for sixth place with Pierre-Louis Loubet. The Frenchman from M-Sport was slowed down on the final day by a serious problem with his Ford Puma: the car was no longer able to engage the ‘stage’ mode, the more performance one, remaining instead in ‘road mode’. This extinguished his – concrete – chances of battling with the Japanese Toyota.

This result significantly changes the general standings of the Drivers’ World Championship. Paired at 69 points we find Sébastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans, who returned to the top of the standings after years from that ACI Rally Monza Italia which cost him the title in 2020. At 68, just one point behind, is Kalle Rovanpera: 3 of the 4 Toyota Racing drivers occupy the top 3 positions in the World Championship. Thanks to today’s second place, Ott Tanak rises to fourth place with 65 points, while Thierry Neuville is fifth at 58. For the Belgian, despite the missed great opportunity, a glimmer of light if one considers that among the top drivers he will have the possibility of entering practice with the best position at the Rally of Portugal.

Yohan Rossel, eighth overall, dominated the WRC2 class. Leading from start to finish, the Frenchman of Citroen Racing held off the return of the Russian of team TokSport Nikolay Gryazin.

After an exceptional start on Friday, the Frenchman had to do nothing but manage his lead up to the Power Stage. Gryazin, on the other hand, first had to fight with Nicolas Ciamin – then ended up on the roof after a spectacular accident, without consequences – then tried a useless comeback. But second place is still a good result in a weekend where Rossel had no rivals.

Third place in his class went to Emil Lindholm. The reigning WRC2 champion had to deal with a transmission failure in the morning lap on Friday which slowed him down and took him out of the fight for the category victory, but then, once this was resolved, he began to put together a series of excellent performances which, together with the misfortunes that happened to Oliver Solberg and Gus Greensmith, they made him finish on the podium.

At the end of the Power Stage, the priority 1 drivers – those driving the Rally1s – all attended the podium ceremony. Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin held the Irish flag in their hands and the Irish anthem was played instead of the British anthem. At the end, a minute of silence was observed to remember colleague and friend Craig Breen.

WRC – Rally of Croatia 2023 – Final standings