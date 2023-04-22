Evans sees success

After the leadership of the Rally of Croatia conquered at the end of the morning following the sensational mistake of Neuville, the top of the standings still sees the presence of Elfyn Evans, with the Toyota Welshman heading into the final day with a considerable lead over Ott Tänak. Indeed, just over 25 seconds separate the number 33 from the Estonian Ford driver, the same ones that could guarantee the 34-year-old his first success of this season in the fourth round of the 2023 championship.

Tänak tries, but Evans resists

Successfully completed the morning, ogier he already reconfirmed himself in the first test on Saturday afternoon, immediately obtaining the best time and continuing his comeback after yesterday’s puncture and after the one-minute penalty inflicted by the Race Direction. In SS14, on the other hand, we witness the first victory of a stage on Day-2 by a driver not belonging to Toyota, with Ott Tanak trying to put pressure on Elfyn Evans. However, the Ford driver’s recovery attempt was already hampered in the following stage due to a technical problem, which prevented him from going beyond fifth position. Meanwhile he returns to success Kalle Rovanperä after the three affirmations this morning, with the second day ending again in the sign of Ogier, but with the leadership still belonging to Evans, now 25 seconds ahead of Tänak.

WRC | Rally of Croatia: classification after SS16 – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Elfyn Evans Toyota 2:20:05.7 2 Ott Tanak Ford +25.4 3 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai +55.4 4 Sebastien Ogier Toyota +1:49.4 5 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota +1:51.4 6 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota +2:25.9 7 Pierre-Louis Loubet Ford +2:32.1 8 Yohan Rossel Citroën (WRC2) +6:40.2 9 Nikolai Gryazin Skoda (WRC2) +6:51.7 10 Emil Lindholm Skoda (WRC2) +8:02.4

Everything is decided tomorrow

With this standings situation, Rally Croatia will get into the action tomorrow, with the last four stages scheduled. It starts at 07:08 with the first stage, followed an hour later by the eighteenth stage which will also be broadcast live on television from Sky Sports Arena. Through the same channel it will finally be possible to attend the Power Stagei.e. the last and decisive stage which will decide the winner of the fourth round of the world championship, and which will start at 1:15 pm.