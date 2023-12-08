Elfyn Evans was expected this evening at the FIA ​​ceremony which rewards drivers and teams protagonists of the categories sponsored by the Federation itself in the 2023 season, but he will not be at the event to be held in Baku.

The Welsh driver, WRC vice world champion behind teammate Kalle Rovanpera, will not be able to take part in the evening and collect the trophy for second place in the 2023 World Rally Championship due to an injury.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC standard bearer explained with a short press release the reason for his absence at this evening’s ceremony scheduled for Baku, explaining it due to a rib injury suffered during a recent bicycle training session.

The statement in question says: “I am very sorry not to be able to take part in the FIA ​​prize giving scheduled in Baku tonight and celebrate the end of the 2023 season.”

“Unfortunately I went on a bike ride a few days ago and injured my ribs. The doctors advised me against flying.”

“I hope everyone has a good ceremony, especially my Toyota Gazoo Racing teammates who will collect quite a number of awards tonight.”

Toyota Gazoo Racing will be rewarded not only for the 2023 Constructors’ championship title, but also for the victory of the Drivers’ title obtained by Kalle Rovanpera, the navigators’ title achieved by Jonne Halttunen and the second place of Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin. The only representative who does not defend the colors of Toyota who will be rewarded is Thierry Neuville for third place in the Drivers’ ranking.