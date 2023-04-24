How much Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin wanted to do well this weekend was understood when they crossed the finish line of the Power Stage. The two winners of the Croatian Rally melted away, in different ways, but with the same sensations.

They have taken a load off themselves, because it had been 18 months since they had failed to win a WRC rally. But they also temporarily lifted a boulder they had on their hearts. Evans’s eyes watered as his smile widened. Scott Martin, after shaking Elfyn’s hand closed his eyes, brought his hand in front of his face and couldn’t hold back anymore.

Evans’ hand to encourage him was only needed for a moment, because already an instant later Scott brought his hand back to his eyes, together with the notebook of the notes of the last stage, to vent the tension, the pain, the emotion felt in the last 10 days, i.e. since Craig Breen’s tragic death.

At the end of the podium ceremony the first to speak was Evans, happy to be back to success, but inevitably thinking of Ferrybank, at the Saint Killian cemetery, where his friend Craig Breen has rested since 18 April.

“Obviously the emotions are quite mixed and now it’s back to reality after having fully focused on the race weekend,” Evans told Motorsport.com. “It’s hard to figure out what the right thing to say is, it’s been a tough week for everyone.”

“The whole WRC family can be proud of how everyone came together and paid tribute to Craig. It’s a great demonstration of his character and how loved he was at the Service Park.”

Podium: Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

“The race went as usual, which is definitely what Craig would have wanted. We went to visit his family last week and they wanted us to have a good time. We promised we would and we managed to do it.” , but now that it’s all over, our thoughts go out to them”.

“It was definitely important to get this result. I’m really relieved from this point of view, but the start of this year is certainly much more positive than last year.”

Even more excited Scott Martin. Evans’ navigator dictated the notes to Breen between the beginning of 2014 and the end of 2018. A deep bond that was even more evident once Evans and Martin himself crossed the finish line of the Power Stage.

“It was really emotional. I managed to hide the emotions for most of the week, but crossing the finish line they all came out. As we know, this story has hit the rally community hard, but we have all united and faced the situation together, and it was really beautiful and special to experience. It’s something I will never forget.”

“All of this is for him, 100%. He’s been with us, with me, watching over us all weekend. I can’t put into words how special he is. I think it will take days, weeks and months to assimilate everything”.