Ott Tanak’s hopes of victory at Rally Estonia are already over. The driver who is racing in his home rally this weekend received a 5-minute penalty to be added to the overall race time and this already puts him out of contention for success.

During the Shakedown held this morning on a 4.08 kilometer course called Kastre, Tanak suffered an engine problem on his Ford Puma EcoBoost Rally1 just after the first lap in which he had obtained the second provisional time behind Kalle Rovanpera.

Puma number 8 was brought back to the provisional Service Park, assembled a few kilometers from the Shakedown route, with the help of a van and a rope which allowed Tanak to be towed.

Once it arrived at the Service Park, the Puma ridden by Ott Tanak and Martin Jarveoja was immediately subjected to the necessary checks to understand what the fault was that forced the home crew to stop.

M-Sport, after the first investigations, declared that this is a fairly significant problem. And this forced the team to replace the engine. The FIA ​​sporting regulations of the WRC provide that the engine can be replaced, but the introduction of a new thermal unit provides for a 5-minute penalty to be added to the overall race time.

This means that Tanak will start the first special stage scheduled for this evening at 19:05 Italian time 5 minutes higher than the others and that he will carry on throughout the event.

“We don’t yet know exactly what the problem is,” said M-Sport team principal Richard Millener. “What we do know is that it’s a fairly significant engine problem, so we have no choice but to change it, which we can do according to the regulations, but which will lead to us receiving a penalty before starting the rally.”

Ott Tanak, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Photo by: M-Sport

“It’s a really frustrating start to the rally, possibly the worst we can do, but this is where we are. It will be a time penalty and the regulations say it’s 5 minutes, so it will put us at a serious disadvantage.”

“We have to focus and we can’t change anything that happened. We have to focus on trying to recover as much as possible from this event, which will obviously be very difficult.”

“The biggest disappointment is for Ott and Martin. I am fully aware of the situation they are in being in their home country and the expectation and support of their fans. There is nothing more frustrating than what is happening, but there is not much we can do about it.”

“I would say that what happened in Ott took us by surprise. Everything goes through pre-race checks and extensive checks and everything passed and everything worked at our site. So we are very surprised to have encountered a problem so early. But it is one of those things that we won’t be able to look into for a long time, as the engines are sealed for the whole season. It’s a hard thing to digest,” concluded Millener.