After a long wait for the Monte-Carlo Rally, the same inaugural event of the 2023 season ended at the end of the spectacular Power Stage on Sunday 22 January, which decreed the official success of Sebastien Ogier. Despite the victory of Kalle Rovanperä on Col de Turini, the Finn’s best time wasn’t enough to snatch Ogier’s record success, who thanks to his finish in the Principality sets the record for the most successes in this round, reaching nine.

A result that indirectly confirms the state of form of the Toyota, close to a hat-trick in the final standings if it hadn’t been for Elfyn Evans’ puncture on Friday, and which therefore denied the Welshman the fight for the podium. A potential outcome also thwarted by Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville, who also thanks to his two stage wins gets the 3rd place. To follow, the first rankings of the season, with the WRC that will restart its engines from 10 to 12 February in Sweden.

WRC | Drivers’ standings after Rallye Monte-Carlo 2023 (Round 1)



POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 S. OGIER Toyota 26 2 K. ROVANPERÄ Toyota 23 3 T. NEUVILLE Hyundai 17 4 E. EVANS Toyota 15 5 O. TÄNAK Ford 14 6 T. KATSUTA Toyota 8 7 D. DEAF Hyundai 6 8 E. LAPPI Hyundai 4 9 N. GRYAZIN Skoda (WRC2) 2 10 T. ROSSEL Citroën (WRC2) 1

WRC | Team classification after Rallye Monte-Carlo 2023



POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 51 2 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 27 3 M-Sport Ford WRT 16