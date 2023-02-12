The WRC had landed this weekend in Sweden after the dominance of Sébastien Ogier and Toyota in the inaugural round of Monte-Carlo, moreover synonymous with a new historical record established by the French driver in the highest number of victories in this appointment. In Scandinavia, on the other hand, the fight for victory remained uncertain at least until dawn on Sunday, with the duel between Ott Tanak and Craig Breen who settled in favor of the driver Fordable to bring Puma back to the top step of the podium.

A success which, combined with Toyota’s misstep, off the podium with all its drivers, also allowed for a change in the Drivers’ and Constructors’ world rankings. Thanks to this victory in Sweden, combined with Ogier’s non-participation, Tänak is in fact the new championship leader with a three-point lead over the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä, 4th at the end of the stage. Third position, however, for Thierry Neuville, with a result that could have smiled more on the Belgian driver if it hadn’t been for the ‘own goal’ committed during the power stage, where the Hyundai driver lost precious seconds due to a collision with a snow bank. Without this episode, Neuville would most likely have taken 2nd place in the general standings, ‘agreed’ with the team and with his teammate Craig Breen in order to further shorten the gap from Rovanperä.

The Irishman, unaware of the Neuville accident, thus completed the Rally with a moderate speed, but still sufficient to be able to overtake him, thus finishing in second position. With this result, Breen is now 6th in the Drivers’ standings, 10 points behind Evans and 7 behind Toyota by Ogier. Despite this negative Rally for the Japanese team, also aggravated by Katsuta’s withdrawal due to technical problems, the team still remains in command of the Team championship with 14 points ahead of Hyundai. With this victory, therefore, the situation is resolved M-Sportnow at 51 lengths.

WRC | Drivers’ standings after Rally Sweden 2023 (Round 2)



POS. PILOT CAR POINTS 1 Ott Tanak Ford 41 2 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota 38 3 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 32 4 Elfyn Evans Toyota 29 5 Sebastien Ogier Toyota 26 6 Craig Breen Hyundai 19 7 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai 15 8 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota 8 9 Pierre-Louis Loubet Ford 8 10 Dani Deaf Hyundai 6

WRC | Team standings after Rally Sweden 2023



POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 80 2 Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 66 3 M-Sport Ford WRT 51