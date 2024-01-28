Neuville triumphs

The first round of the 2024 season has officially been archived, with the success of Thierry Neuville and of Hyundai. A real triumph for the Belgian driver, winner in Monte Carlo for the second time in his career, especially considering the introduction, starting this year, of the new scoring systemmuch criticized by pilots and enthusiasts for its complication.

Summary

It is therefore a good idea to re-explain the attribution of points: we start with the final classification on Saturday which rewards the top ten, provided that the latter reach the final classification of the rally at the end of Sunday. Otherwise, Saturday points will be awarded to the next best placed crew. Furthermore, from 2024, extra points will be awarded for the seven best classified on Sunday (7 points for first), in addition to others at the end of the power stage for the top-5 (five points for first).

Specifically, Neuville then completed a perfect rally, achieving all 30 points up for grabs finishing at the top of the rankings on both Saturday and Sunday, as well as setting the best time in the power stage. In this way, the Belgian can enjoy a 6-point advantage over Ogier, who with 2nd place failed to achieve the feat of his tenth victory in Monte Carlo. Finally, on the podium, Elfyn Evans, at -9.

WRC / Drivers' standings after the 2024 Monte Carlo Rally (Round 1)

POS. PILOT CAR POINTS 1 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 30 2 Sebastien Ogier Toyota 24 3 Elfyn Evans Toyota 21 4 Oct Tänak Hyundai 15 5 Adrien Fourmaux Ford 11 6 Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai 9 7 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota 6 8 Yohan Rossel Citroën (WRC2) 3 9 Pepe Lopez Skoda (WRC2) 2 10 Nikolay Gryazin Citroën (WRC2) 1

WRC / Team standings after the 2024 Monte Carlo Rally