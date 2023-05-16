For Dani Sordo, the Rally of Portugal was the first opportunity to remember Craig Breen, his teammate who died on 13 April following a fatal accident during a pre-event test of the Rally of Croatia.

The Hyundai Motorsport Spaniard raced the third i20 N Rally1 in the Portuguese event, sporting a beautiful helmet that half bore Breen’s livery and helmet design. Craig and Dani this year should have shared the third i20 throughout the 2023 WRC season.

Sordo obtained a good second place finish at the Rally of Portugal, beaten by the elusive Kalle Rovanpera alone. At the end of the event, the Spaniard gave one of the most beautiful dedications for Breen, with touching words but expressed with a smile on his face. Perhaps the best way to remember his friend, passionate to the core of rallies and who died while he was behind the wheel of what he loved most.

Dani revealed to Dirtfish that the idea for the dual livery helmet was born on the day of Craig’s funeral, while he was close to the 33-year-old Slieverue’s mum.

“Craig was with me, I made half of my helmet with his design and colors, and the other part was mine. I promised Craig’s mom during the funeral, and she was super happy. ‘You will make a helmet of the kind?’, he asked me. ‘Yes I will.’ At that point we did it very quickly and here we are”.

Dani Sordo’s helmet in memory of Craig Breen Photo by: Dani Sordo

“I don’t know, before the Power Stage Craig came to my mind. I sure felt he was with us. I don’t know, sometimes you see this kind of thing in your head. It’s hard, but that’s the way it is.”

Sordo confirmed that the helmet used in Portugal should remain an exclusive linked to that event. Already in Sardinia, at the beginning of June, he should go back to wearing his original helmet.

“He will always stay with me. Ok, I made the helmet for this rally [il Rally del Portogallo], was a special thing for this event. But clearly Craig is with me all the time, and I’m sure he’s watching right now.”

To conclude, Sordo recalled the phone call he had made to Breen during the weekend of the Swedish Rally, the second round of the World Championship and Craig’s last race in the WRC in which he took a good second place. And then the final answer, the ideal phone call Dani made to Craig after his second place in Portugal.

“When he was racing in Sweden I had called him after the first stage saying: ‘Now you have to push to the end, you have to do it eh!’. And at the end of the rally [in cui Breen finì al secondo posto dietro al solo Ott Tanak] he told me: ‘Now feel the pressure eh! I’m fast again! I’ll take the car!’. And I said to him, joking: ‘Pfff… Ok, if you want to do the whole season that’s fine by me. I get the money, you get the whole season.’ And now it’s me who tells him: ‘Sordo is back! If you’re looking at me, wherever you are, you’ve seen that I’m back!'” concluded the Hyundai driver.

