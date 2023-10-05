Season finale with Sordo

After Thierry Neuville’s 2nd place in the last Chilean Rally, the Hyundai has made its own official lineup for the last round of this season, scheduled in Japan from November 16th to 19th. While in the next round of the Central European Rally there will be Teemu Suninen tackling the roads of Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic, in the Land of the Rising Sun we will see the return of Dani Sordo as the third driver of the Korean manufacturer together with his co-driver Candido Carrera.

In Japan with Neuville and Lappi

A season in which Hyundai tragically had to deal with the passing of the late man Craig Breen, who lost his life in an accident in Croatia in April during a test session. From that moment on, the team replaced the Irishman with Sordo and Suninen (promoted from WRC2), while Neuville and Esapekka Lappi have always taken part in all eleven events held so far.

Your Rally Japan line-up is here! Find out which crews will be tackling the final rally of the 2023 @OfficialWRC season 🇯🇵#HMSGOfficial #RallyJapan #WRC #ForCraig pic.twitter.com/gmmmyoJTzS — Hyundai Motorsport (@HMSGOfficial) October 5, 2023

The alternation with Suninen

While the Finn had carried out the tests in Estonia and Finland, before returning to Chile and in the next test in Central Europe, Sordo had played the rounds in Monaco and Mexico, interspersed with Breen’s participation in Sweden. At that point, the Spaniard continued his experience in Portugal, Sardinia and Kenyaand then return to Greece. Precisely in the latter country he had taken 3rd place, sealing his second podium of the season after the second place obtained on Portuguese soil. His contribution in Japan could give Hyundai another podium, but not the possibility of being able to get back into the Manufacturers’ standings over Toyota, which had already mathematically become champion in Chile.