Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen dominated Stage 1 of the Rally of Croatia, the third round of the 2022 FIA WRC season.

A really difficult day for everyone due to the weather that reserved rain, fog and cold for the protagonists of the World Championship for all 8 Special Stages scheduled, with some very timid rays of sunshine that surprisingly only appeared in the last km.

The Toyota duo also faced the PS7 “Krašić-Vrškovac 2” (11.11km) and PS8 “Pećurkovo Brdo-Mrežnički Novaki 2” (9.11km) very calmly, winning the first of these two and finishing at the wheel of the GR Yaris with a margin of 1’04 “on his pursuers, without making a mistake.

Chasing the Finnish crew at the moment are the Hyundai of Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe and Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja. If for the latter it was a question of surviving, starting back in order and often finding the road dirty with mud, for their Belgian companions the bitterness is great.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

At the end of the day the i20 N # 11 had a problem with the alternator, with its drivers forced to push it up to the time control, but arriving 4 ‘late and running into the inevitable 40 “penalty.

“It’s a shame, I honestly don’t know what to say about this day”, Neuville said with a very long nose after winning the PS8, returning to the main square and overcoming Tänak by 19 “3.

The Estonian had a puncture in the PS7 and a hybrid malfunction along the next leg, confirming – if ever there was a need – that once again Hyundai’s problems do not arise from the drivers.

Craig Breen / Paul Nagle are fighting for the podium, from which they are 11 “9, who after making a mistake in the morning managed to find a good pace with the only Ford Puma of the M-Sport currently in contention for something that matters.

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: M-Sport

This is because in addition to the prematurely retired Pierre-Louis Loubet / Vincent Landais (three punctures) and Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coria (accident), their colleagues Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson once again had a puncture in PS8 slipping even further back, finding themselves at the moment sadly eighths and too far from the top positions.

The Top5 also includes the Hyundai of Oliver Solberg / Elliott Edmondson, good at resisting a series of problems and errors that made them fall in the rankings right away.

At 10 “6 from the son of art they brought Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin, on a good ascent with their Toyota after having already punctured in the PS1 and forced to push to reassemble in anything but simple conditions.

Seventh finish their teammates Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston, overcoming the slowed Greensmith / Andersson in the final.

The absolute Top10 also sees the presence of the excellent Yohan Rossel / Valentin Sarreaud at the wheel of the Citroën C3 Rally2 of PH Sport with which they drive the WRC2 Class, followed by the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo of Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin Aleksandrov (Toksport WRT) and the Citroën of Eric Camilli / Thibault De La Haye (Saintéloc Junior Team).