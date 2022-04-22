The march of Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen continues at the Rally of Croatia, the third round of the FIA ​​WRC which saw the protagonists face the PS3 “Krašić-Vrškovac 1” (11.11km) and the PS4 “Pećurkovo Brdo-Mrežnički Novaki 1” (9.11km), always in rather difficult conditions due to rain and low temperatures.

The Toyota crew was impeccable once again, winning the PS4 and always putting the GR Yaris ahead of Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe’s Hyundai i20 N, which although very close to their rivals now find themselves with 12.5 to recover in the overall standings .

The Belgians are still second, but on PS3 they risked a lot going into skid after a few corners, a mistake that could have cost them very dearly and that instead they somehow patched up.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Third we always find their companions Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja, who however are not satisfied with the current performances and see the delay from the top increase to 47 “3, while the excellent Craig Breen / Paul Nagle approach them with the Ford Puma of the M -Sport moving to 1 “9 from the podium.

Remaining at M-Sport, Gus Greensmith / Jonas Andersson remain in the Top5, even if more than half a minute behind the brand mates who precede them, while in the PS3 they had to raise the white flag Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coria, spinning and swooping in a garden of a house jumping over the roadside moat.

The Puma came out battered and the French couple could not continue, leaving the sixth place overall to the Hyundai of Oliver Solberg / Elliott Edmondson, who gain a little bit on the Toyota of Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston.

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The Yaris of the Japanese now sees in the wake that of Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin, winners of the PS3 and eighth at just 4.5 “from seventh place, albeit a not brilliant PS4.

Having retired Pierre-Louis Loubet / Vincent Landais at the end of PS2 for the third puncture reported by their Puma, they earn eighth place in the general classification Yohan Rossel / Valentin Sarreaud at the wheel of the Citroën C3 Rally2 of PH Sport with which they drive the WRC2 Class .

Behind them climb the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo of Chris Ingram / Craig Drew and Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin Aleksandrov (Toksport WRT) to complete the podium of the category.

In the afternoon it starts again at 15.05 with the repetition of the four sections just faced, completing Stage 1.