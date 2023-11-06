The man of Peugeot successes in the WRC

The world of Rally is mourning the passing of Corrado Proverawho died today at the age of 82 years old. The name of the Turin man will always be associated with that of Peugeot which, also thanks to its role as Sports Director of the French house, managed to establish itself in WRC on horseback between 2000 and 2002. In that three-year period, in fact, the ‘Lion Rampant’ he knew how to conquer well five world titles: in addition to the three consecutive Constructors, the joys came with the Finn Marcus Grönholmtwice on the roof of the world in 2000 and 2002.

From F1 to Rally

After working on the engine design who would mount the newborn Prost in Formula 1 in the mid-90s, Provera concentrated completely on the Rally department starting from 1998 to bring Peugeot back to the top after the successes of the 80s and the colorless return to the WRC. An objective that succeeded perfectly with the aforementioned world titles, which however were not achieved in 2004 and 2005, in what still represent Peugeot’s last seasons in the WRC.

It is with great regret that we learn of the passing of Corrado Provera. His years at the head of Peugeot Sport were marked by his charisma and energy. We send our sincere condolences to his family and all those who knew him. pic.twitter.com/YOfPnWwWR3 — Peugeot Sport (@peugeotsport) November 5, 2023

The Peugeot tribute

The short press release from the French company was touching, as it wanted to pay homage to its historic Sports Director: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Corrado Provera – it is read – his years at the helm of Peugeot Sport were characterized by his charisma and energy. We send our sincere condolences to his family and all those who knew him.”. The Formula Passion editorial team extends its deepest condolences to Corrado Provera’s relatives and friends.