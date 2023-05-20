WRC coming to Italy

After the spectacular round of the Rally of Portugal, the world rally championship is preparing for the sixth round of the 2023 season, once again in Europe: from 1st to 4th Junehowever, Italy will welcome the teams and drivers of the WRC, again in the splendid scenery of the Sardinia. Specifically, the island will host the 20th edition of the Rally d’Italiapresent uninterruptedly on the calendar since 2004, the year in which it replaced the Sanremo Rally as the only Italian event in the world championship.

Ogier is back

Sardinia arrives at a time of the season in which the fight for the title is still very open, with no driver who has managed to seriously take off in the world championship standings at the start of the world championship. The demonstration came right in the last round in Portugal, with the victory of Rovanperä which allowed the Finn from Toyota to take the lead in the standings, 17 points ahead of Ott Tänak (winner in Sardinia last year). A result also favored by the absence of Sebastien Ogier, up to that point leading the league despite his part-time attendance. The Frenchman, however, will return to the wheel of his Toyota in Sardinia, with the aim of recovering the 29 points that separate him from the reigning Finnish champion, who also enjoys the same advantage over Elfyn Evans.

Rally of Sardinia 2023 – Entry List

TEAM PILOT CO-PILOT Toyota Sebastien Ogier Vincent Landais Toyota Elfyn Evans Scott Martin Toyota Kalle Rovanperä Jonne Halttunen Toyota Takamoto Katsuta Aaron Johnston Ford Ott Tanak Martin Jarveoja Ford Pierre-Louis Loubet Nicolas Gilsoul Hyundai Thierry Neuville Martijn Widaeghe Hyundai Esapekka Lappi Janne Ferm Hyundai Daniel Deaf Candide Carrera

Ogier chasing the record

Ogier, moreover, could also become the driver with the most victories in Sardinia: in the event that he were to finish the 2023 race in the lead, the Frenchman would establish the record five hits, surpassing his compatriot Sébastien Loeb in this special classification. At Hyundai, meanwhile, the presence of Dani Sordo is still confirmed, even if the Spaniard may not stay with the South Korean company for long. Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul has in fact indicated the need to replace the late Craig Breen with a rider who could remain for the long term, although the names of potential candidates are not yet clear.