Welcome back Chile

Four years after the first and last edition dating back to 2019, the Chile is finally ready to welcome the WRC back after a long wait. After the stage in Mexico, the World Rally Championship will return to Latin America for the second time this season, in an event also valid for the third to last round this year before the debut in Central Europe and the final act in Japan, with both tests taking place on asphalt. Consequently, Chile will be the last test of this championship with courses on dirt road.

How to get there

The WRC thus returns as a protagonist three weeks after Acropolis Rallywhich witnessed the success of Kalle Rovanperä, back on the top step of the podium after the long summer break that began with the personal disappointment experienced in his native Finland in the first weekend of August. In Greece, the reigning world champion had been able to take advantage of the technical failures of Sébastien Ogier and, above all, of Thierry Neuville, who until the steering problem suffered on the penultimate day was the main candidate for success, with the Belgian from Hyundai betrayed by bad luck. This weekend, due to the time difference, the 17 Chilean stages will be held from the early hours of the afternoon until the late Italian evening, but the live broadcast methods of the events will not change. Beyond Rally.tvwhich will guarantee live coverage of all the tests (a portal which can also be accessed from the official WRC website), Sky Sport will offer four stages between Saturday and Sunday on Sky Sport F1 and Sky Sport One One (channels 207 and 201), all of these also present on NOW streaming.

Chile Rally 2023, program and TV times

INTERNSHIP TRIAL HOURS LIVE THURSDAY 28 SEPTEMBER Shakedown Biobio 1:00 pm FRIDAY 29 SEPTEMBER PS1 Pulperia 1 1.35pm PS2 King 1 2.30pm PS3 Rio Claro 1 3.30pm PS4 Pulperia 2 7.40pm PS5 King 2 8.40pm PS6 Rio Claro 2 9.35pm SATURDAY 30 SEPTEMBER PS7 Chivilingo 1 1:00 pm PS8 Rio Lia 1 2pm PS9 Maria Las Cruces 1 3.05pm Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports One PS10 Chivilingo 2 8:00 pm PS11 Rio Lia 2 9pm PS12 Maria Las Cruces 2 10.05pm Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports One SUNDAY 1 OCTOBER PS13 Las Pataguas 1 1.05pm PS14 El Ponen 1 2.05pm Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports One PS15 Las Pataguas 2 4.40pm Power Stage El Ponen 2 6.05pm Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports One

History

The FIA, once viewed the tracks of the 2018 Chilean championship, promoted the country as host of the world championship for the first time in 2019in what, for a few more days, is now recognized as the first and last edition of the Chile Rally. The renewal in the following years was complicated mainly by the COVID-19 epidemic, with the reconfirmation on the calendar being made official only for 2023. Four years ago, it was the Estonian Ött Tänak to win the event at the wheel of Toyotathe same brand that will present itself this year with Kalle Rovanperä motivated to mathematically close the games for the world title, thus reconfirming himself as world champion for the second time in a row.