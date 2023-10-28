Evans disaster

The third day of the Central European Rally could go down in history as the decisive act for the awarding of the 2023 Drivers’ world title. While the Constructors’ title already belongs to Toyota, the chances of Kalle Rovanperä winning the championship are very high: not so much for the performance of the young Finnish driver, but for the sensational mistake committed by his only rival mathematically in the running for the title, the Welshman Elfyn Evans, ran off the road late in the morning and was therefore forced to withdraw. An accident that had no consequences for him and his co-driver, who escaped their car unscathed, but which could have very serious, if not irreparable, repercussions on the hopes of remaining in the fight with the reigning world champion.

Rovanperä’s great recovery on the second day

Motivated by the victory obtained in Chile in the last round of the season, Tänak opened Thursday the first edition of the Central European Rally by setting the best time in the first special stage, finishing ahead of Ogier and Neuville in a gap that enclosed three drivers in one second. Further away are the two title contenders, Evans and Rovanperä, 8th and 10th respectively. However, the Belgian from Hyundai finished top of the standings at the end of the day after his best performance in SS2, during which Evans lost precious seconds due to an error, all while the reigning world champion took advantage of it to move up to third place . With the rain that fell during the Fridaythe Finn from Toyota expressed the best of his repertoire winning four of the six total testsflying to the top of the overall standings ahead of Neuville and Evans, the latter 47 seconds behind the top.

Evans out: Rovanperä one step away from the title

Saturday morning was more complex, at least at the beginning, for the #69, which closed the first stage in 3rd place behind Evans and Neuville, as well as the ninth overall of the Rally which takes place between the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany. In the following test there was a reversal at the top of the standings, with Neuville setting the best time ahead of the Welshman from Toyota. At the same time, Rovanperä did not go beyond eighth place in both the SS10 and the SS11, and this allows Neuville to also jump to the top of the general classification. However, despite the unsatisfactory result on paper for the Finn (author of some errors as happened to Loubet and Katsuta), it is precisely the last stage of the morning that opens an unexpected door for Rovanperä to win the 2023 title thanks to an unexpected Evans accidentwhich is the case for damages sustained after an impact with a stable forced to retire. Thanks to this episode, the 22-year-old is therefore it’s enough to reach the finish line tomorrow without taking any unnecessary risks to become world champion.

The afternoon therefore continues calmly for the Finn, who doesn’t push too hard on the accelerator to avoid other unscheduled events like the one that happened to Evans. In both SS12 and SS13 the eight-time world champion Ogier achieved the best time, with Neuville who, arriving 2nd and 3rd in the respective tests (with Tänak also on the podium in both stages), kept his overall leadership intact . Rovanperä makes the only exception in the last stage of the day in the darkness of Bayerischer Wald 2 where, despite the situation favorable to him, he returned to set the best time ahead of Neuville and Katsuta. However, Tänak loses ground due to a mistake, a fact which does not condemn the Estonian down from the podium in the general ranking, currently led by Neuville, 26 seconds behind Rovanperä. The 2023 Drivers’ World Title which could therefore end, barring any upheavals, with a round early tomorrow morning, when solar time will come into force with the clocks being moved back an hour to 03:00. Four stages in total, two of which are also live on Sky Sports: while the PS16 will be broadcast on channel 204 at 09:35the last and decisive one Power Stage it will instead be available on channel 201, in this case at 12.15pm.

WRC | Central European Rally, ranking after SS14 – Top 10

POS. PILOT CAR TIME/GAP 1 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 2:18:34.5 2 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota +26.2 3 Oct Tänak Ford +1:49.1 4 Sébastien Ogier Toyota +2:20.2 5 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota +2:47.9 6 Teemu Suninen Hyundai +2:58.8 7 Grégoire Munster Ford +3:52.2 8 Pierre-Louis Loubet Ford +9:05.8 9 Adrien Fourmaux Ford +9:12.3 10 Emil Lindholm Hyundai (WRC2) +9:18.8