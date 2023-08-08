Rally Finland is often an important watershed, a moment of the season which often has defined agreements between teams and drivers, but also provisional race lists to be ratified by the World Motorsport Council which create the following season’s calendar.

Once again this year the fast World Rally event was the right moment to present the teams with two distinct calendar drafts which, in truth, are not far from each other. The differences are small, but important.

Let’s start from the first. In the new list, which you can find below, there are still 13 events and we can speak of a real calendar in which Europe is the main stage, hosting as many as 10 appointments.

The dates of the Rallye Monte-Carlo and the Rally of Sweden, the first two appointments of the next season, have already been defined, we immediately find the first novelty in the month of March with the Safari Rally. The event therefore passes from June to March, brought forward by a good three months, with the Croatian Rally moving further forward in April.

Rally Portugal and Italia Sardegna remain in place, while the slot that the Safari has occupied up to this year has been taken by Rally Poland, followed in July by Rally Latvia. The latter event had already been made official in the 2024 calendar on February 18th.

Rally Finland will take place at the end of July, so another novelty is the presence of the summer break in August. The World Rally Championship will resume regularly in September with the Acropolis Rally, in Greece, before moving across the Atlantic Ocean for the Rally of Chile.

The last 2 rounds of the season will both be held on asphalt. The first of these will be the Central Europe Rally (CER the acronym of the event) which will present specials in Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria. This will also be the last rally of the year in the Old Continent. The epilogue of the season, once again, will be held on the asphalt of Rally Japan.

Number Rally Fund Month 1 Rallye Monte-Carlo Mixed January 24-28 2 Sweden Rally Snow February 15-18 3 Safari Rally Earth March 4 Rally of Croatia Asphalt April 5 Rally of Portugal Earth May 6 Rally Italy Sardinia Earth Start of June 7 Rally of Poland Earth End of June 8 Rally Latvia Earth July 9 Rally of Finland Earth End of July 10 Acropolis Rally Earth September 11 Rally of Chile Earth October 12 Rally Central Europe Asphalt October 13 Rally of Japan Asphalt November

In the 2024 calendar, the surface that will dominate is the dirt road. 8 out of 13 events will be on that background, with 3 rallies on asphalt, one on snow – the usual Sweden – and a mixed one, the Rallye Monte-Carlo, which at least on paper should have asphalt, ice and snow.

The long-awaited Saudi Arabia Rally was left out, but it should find a place starting from 2025, with the calendar reaching 14 events, the maximum number allowed by the teams due to cost issues. Another excellent shutout – according to the plans of promoters, FIA and teams, is the United States Rally, which was supposed to be held in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Also in this case the goal is to bring it into 2025.

Rally Argentina is another event that aims to return from 2025. It seemed that the promoters were pushing for a slot in 2024 by exploiting difficulties of other rallies, but it is more plausible to see it return in a year and a half, after five years absent from the world stage.