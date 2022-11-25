The FIA ​​World Council has formalized the calendar of the 2023 WRC season, which will present numerous and interesting innovations compared to the last edition. The next championship, which will start as per tradition a Montecarlo on the weekend of January 22ndwill in fact reserve great returns especially in the American continent, starting with a historical stage such as that of Mexico, scheduled for early March as the third round of the championship and the first of many on dirt roads. Added to this is another appointment in Latin America like the one in Chilein this case as the third last event of the world championship.

Also curious what will be held immediately after the Chilean one, this time in Europe. Contrary to the tradition of competing in the numerous special stages in a single nation, the Rally of Central Europewith stages scattered across three different countries: specifically, Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic. Always staying in Old Worldthis time in Scandinavia, the second test in Swedenthe only one of the season on snow.

Otherwise, the vast majority of the time trial challenges will take place on dirt or gravel terrain, while only three on asphalt: Croatia, Japan and the aforementioned in Central Europe. Nothing to do, however, for the rallies of Spain, Ypres and New Zealand, not confirmed for 2023, as well as the one in Saudi Arabia. The latter, which was actually supposed to enrich the championship with 14 events, was removed, with the intention of still being able to be readmitted in 2024. As for Italy, don’t miss the Rally of Sardiniascheduled from 4 to 6 June.

Complete WRC 2023 calendar



DATE RALLY GROUND January 20-22 Monk Mixed February 10-12 Sweden Snow March 17-19 Mexico Dirt road April 21-23 Croatia Asphalt May 12-14 Portugal Dirt road June 2-4 Sardinia Dirt road June 23-25 Kenya Dirt road July 21-27 Estonia Dirt road 4-6 August Finland Dirt road September 8-10 Greece Dirt road September 29-October 1 Chile Dirt road October 27-29 Central Europe Asphalt November 17-19 Japan Asphalt