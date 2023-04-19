Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul read out a prepared statement in Croatia on Wednesday to explain what happened in Thursday’s crash during a pre-event test on Croatian roads. Co-driver James Fulton was unhurt in the crash.

Abiteboul confirmed that the accident occurred at a relatively low speed and that the car collided with a wooden fence which invaded the passenger compartment through the driver’s side window. He further reiterated that there was no problem with any element of the Hyundai i20 Rally1.

The Frenchman confirmed that a full investigation by Hyundai and the FIA ​​into the incident is underway.

“Yesterday was the funeral and it was a very emotional moment for all of us,” said Abiteboul. “The emotions are still running high and there was an incredible outpouring of condolences for Craig, who was an incredible person to know, as a teammate, competitor and friend.”

“Regarding the crash, we can tell that Craig was participating in pre-event testing in Croatia. Road conditions were slippery and the car skidded off the road at a relatively low speed and made contact with a wooden fence. A post from this fence penetrated the passenger compartment through the driver’s side window.

“The internship was closed immediately and the medical team intervened quickly on the spot.”

“We must remember that James Fulton was unhurt in the crash and our hearts are with him. We are doing everything we can to support James at this time.”

“Craig was taken to the hospital, but as far as can be determined, Craig’s demise was instantaneous.”

“Hyundai Motorsport and the FIA ​​are working together to look into all aspects of the incident.”

“As far as can be ascertained, there have been no problems with any part of the car, tires or safety equipment. Local police have compiled a report on the scene.”

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Uncredited

After careful consideration, which included discussions with Breen’s family, co-driver James Fulton, crews and Hyundai Motorsport team members, the team decided to race in Croatia, but with a field reduced to just two cars driven by full-time pilots Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi. This weekend the cars will have a special livery to pay homage to the Irishman.

“Turning to this weekend and Rally Croatia, it was clear from the feedback from all stakeholders, Craig’s family and friends, that Craig’s competitive spirit would have wanted this weekend’s rally to continue and that the his teammates were participating,” added Abiteboul.

“We have been thinking a lot about how to do it and how best to honor Craig. To that end, we will be entering the event with two cars, both with a special livery to honor Craig, his Irish roots and his beloved Irish rallying community.” .

“Craig was a wonderful person and so were his family and friends. The rallying community really came together and it’s a sign of the high regard Craig held.”

“There are several initiatives in Craig’s honor taking place over the weekend. In addition to our special livery, we have a condolence book in our hospitality unit which everyone is welcome to sign. This will be shared with the family.”

“That’s all we collectively have to say at this stage.”